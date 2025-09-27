Chicago Half Marathon, 5K kicks off Sunday along the lakefront

The Life Time Chicago Half Marathon and 5K steps off on Sunday along Chicago's lakefront. Here's what you need to know.

The 28th annual race will include runners from all 50 states and 41 countries.

The Half Marathon starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K race will start at 7:45 a.m. Both races will start on East Hayes Drive.

The Kids Run will start at 10 a.m.

The half-marathon will start in Jackson Park. Runners will head south on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. You can find a full course map here.

Race organizers recommend the following viewing spots for anyone cheering on a runner:

East 47th St. (parking lot nearby)

East Oakwood Boulevard

East 31st St

Spectators can line up on either side of S Richards Dr., just south of the statue of The Golden Lady., to watch athletes approach the finish line, organizers said.