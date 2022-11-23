Suspect in shooting that killed Chicago Greyhound Bus employee arrested in Alabama

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was awaiting extradition Tuesday night in a shooting that killed an employee at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station last month.

An arrest warrant was issued against Rodnee Miller, 26, in the shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday that Miller has been taken into custody in Alabama with charges pending, and is awaiting extradition to Chicago.

Gaddis had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.

Brown announced the charges against Miller at a news conference at which he also announced charges in the shooting that killed 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe last month. Akeem was washing his hands in his Humboldt Park neighborhood home when a stray bullet came in and struck him.

"Our hopes are that these arrests send a very strong message that no one can hide from justice. We will find you," Brown said. "I also hope that these arrests and these charges bring some small measure of closure to the grieving families."