Police release surveillance images of suspect in shooting that killed Greyhound Bus employee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police Thursday evening released surveillance video of a suspect in the shooting that killed a Greyhound Bus employee outside the company's West Loop station this week.

Chicago Police

The worker had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.

Chicago Police

Police said the gunman was wearing a baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, a gray hooded jacket, blue athletic pants with two white stripes down the leg, and blue Croc-style shoes at the time of t eh shooting. After the shooting, he changed into a black Reebok hooded sweat shirt and a black mask, and was seen pulling a blue suitcase.

Chicago Police

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives Leavitt and Taglieri, at (312) 744-8261, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.