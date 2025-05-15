Chicago gang member sentenced to 34 years in deadly 2020 South Side gas station shooting

A Chicago man will spend 34 years in prison for killing another to increase his gang position and threatening a witness while in custody, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois announced on Thursday.

Diontae Harper, 25, in a plea deal, admitted that he and another man shot and killed the victim who was sitting inside at a gas station in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street in Auburn Gresham on May 13, 2020.

The victim in the shooting was identified by the office as Paul Harris.

Harper admitted to committing the killings as a way to maintain and increase his position in the Faceworld street gang, known for engaging in violent crimes and trafficking narcotics based in the city's South Side.

The office said that while Harper was in custody earlier this year, he made threatening statements directed toward a witness.

Harper pleaded guilty in January to a federal charge of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Two others, including the second gunman and the getaway driver, have also pleaded guilty to committing murder in aid of racketeering and are awaiting sentencing.