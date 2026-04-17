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3 hurt, including cyclist struck, by speeding SUV in Gage Park rollover crash

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A 22-year-old man riding his bicycle was hurt when he was struck by a speeding SUV in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood Thursday night.

Chicago police said they were called to the 5800 block of S. Western Ave. a little after 11:30 p.m. for a reporter traffic crash.

They said the cyclist was biking north on Western when he was struck from behind a black SUV driven by a 25-year-old man. The SUV then struck a fire hydrant, crashed into the fence of a car dealership and rolled over.

The passenger in the SUV was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with minor injuries in fair condition. The driver was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment, but police did not have his condition.

The cyclist suffered cuts to his left arm and trauma to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was last listed in fair condition.

An investigation by Major Accidents is ongoing.

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