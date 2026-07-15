Hundreds of Chicago kids learn from pros at Future Stars soccer camp

Wednesday's sweltering weather didn't stop nearly 200 Chicago kids from kicking around soccer balls on the South Side, where some lucky young athletes got tips from the pros.

Brianna Pinto, a midfielder for Chicago Stars FC, was one of many players who participated in the Future Stars program at Bob Pickens Track and Field at Jackson Park.

"This is something that I've always been passionate about – sharing my love of the game with the next generation," Pinto said.

It's a camp and clinic inclusive to all youth and intentionally tailored to primarily support the unique mental and physiological needs of girls.

"Girls are tearing their ACL at a higher rate than boys are right now. So, a lot of it comes down to the conditioning and the recovery. So, we're teaching them new skills on how to move their knees differently, and what types of breaks to take as well," said Noelle Schmitt, director of communication and government relations for Chicago Stars FC.

Health and wellness is something Vivien Lopez and her husband instilled in their kids.

"It's fun and it's healthy for my heart and my brain," said their 6-year-old daughter, Aubrey.

Vivien said soccer is really big in their household.

"When we heard that the Red Stars were hosting an event, it was a definite, 'Let's go. We'll be there no matter the heat, no matter the weather,'" she said.

With the heat, the Stars set up multiple stations for kids to grab water or Gatorade, as well as cooling towels and ice.

"Today's event was nice. A little bit hot under the weather, and I liked the snacks," Aubrey said.

"I like to get water and those things, those towels on our neck, and I like to get to play," 5-year-old Noah Lopez said.

Wednesday highlighted the excitement surrounding both the World Cup and the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park, creating meaningful opportunities for Chicago's youth.

"This has been such an enriching day, because so many kids are introduced to the sport for the first time," Pinto said.

Chicago Stars FC said they're planning another Future Stars event in Evanston in the fall.