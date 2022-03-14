Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup in effect
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures are on the rise this week.
Monday's temperatures will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy and breeze conditions.
There's a chance for drizzle or light rain developing late into early Tuesday morning.
Warmer and windy by Wednesday in the 60s. The above average warmth hangs on through Thursday.
Rain chances ramp up Thursday night into Friday.
