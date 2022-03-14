Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup in effect

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Warmup in effect 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures are on the rise this week.

Monday's temperatures will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy and breeze conditions. 

daypart-5-panel-today.png

There's a chance for drizzle or light rain developing late into early Tuesday morning.   

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-6.png

Warmer and windy by Wednesday in the 60s. The above average warmth hangs on through Thursday.   

Rain chances ramp up Thursday night into Friday.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 14, 2022 / 4:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.