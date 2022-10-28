Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm fall weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a cool one tonight, temperatures will rise above average the next seven days. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it starts with areas of fog Saturday morning with clearing skies through the day. 

Storm system passes to our south Sunday, but may be close enough to touch off a few showers. 

Any leftover showers Monday morning will taper off for a partly cloudy afternoon. 

Dry for trick-or-treaters, with temperatures in the mid 50s Monday evening.

TONIGHT: Clear early and fog late. Low 41.

SATURDAY: A foggy start, then clearing skies. High 65.

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. Chance of a shower. High 63.

Mary Kay Kleist
First published on October 28, 2022 / 3:19 PM

