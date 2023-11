Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures climb to the 50s

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures climb to the 50s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A slight warmup is ahead.

Highs rebound Thursday into the 50s and continue climbing throughout the weekend.

Minor shower chances return on Saturday, but pleasant weather is expected this weekend.

High will be in the upper 50s next week.