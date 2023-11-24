Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperature drop

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A chilly pattern settles in for several days.

Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s are expected with cloudy skies missed with sunshine for Friday and Saturday. 

Sunday brings a chance for snow, mainly in the morning. Only 1 to 2" of snow is expected away from the lake. 

Temperatures remain below the norm from now until the middle of next week.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 4:58 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

