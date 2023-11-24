Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperature drop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A chilly pattern settles in for several days.
Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s are expected with cloudy skies missed with sunshine for Friday and Saturday.
Sunday brings a chance for snow, mainly in the morning. Only 1 to 2" of snow is expected away from the lake.
Temperatures remain below the norm from now until the middle of next week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.