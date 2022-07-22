Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny day Friday before weekend storms

OVERVIEW

Staying warm through the weekend, then a slight cooldown. Chance of storms late Friday night and again Saturday night into Sunday.

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 89.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Chance of late night storms. Low 71.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 91. Chance of storms overnight.

EXTENDED

Showers and storms linger into Sunday, then temperatures drop a bit next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

