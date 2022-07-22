Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny day Friday before weekend storms
OVERVIEW
Staying warm through the weekend, then a slight cooldown. Chance of storms late Friday night and again Saturday night into Sunday.
Today:
Partly cloudy. High 89.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Chance of late night storms. Low 71.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High 91. Chance of storms overnight.
EXTENDED
Showers and storms linger into Sunday, then temperatures drop a bit next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s.
