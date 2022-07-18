Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Summertime sunshine

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Wall to wall sunshine
Chicago First Alert Weather: Wall to wall sunshine 02:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear and quiet for Monday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a gusty, southwest flow will develop tomorrow carrying warmer air into our area and pushing it all the way to the lakefront.

In fact, the next two days will feature warm winds. A few models hint at a few showers overnight Tuesday through Wednesday, but our atmosphere is quite dry, so I don't expect much. 

Temperatures hovering around 90 degrees all week until the pattern changes this weekend when more organized rain chances develop.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 70.

TUESDAY: Warm winds. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and bright. High 89.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 2:14 PM

