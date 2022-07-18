Chicago First Alert Weather: Summertime sunshine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear and quiet for Monday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a gusty, southwest flow will develop tomorrow carrying warmer air into our area and pushing it all the way to the lakefront.
In fact, the next two days will feature warm winds. A few models hint at a few showers overnight Tuesday through Wednesday, but our atmosphere is quite dry, so I don't expect much.
Temperatures hovering around 90 degrees all week until the pattern changes this weekend when more organized rain chances develop.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 70.
TUESDAY: Warm winds. High 91.
WEDNESDAY: Breezy and bright. High 89.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.