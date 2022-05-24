Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms followed by sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An isolated shower tonight, otherwise expect a cool night with lows in the mid 50s.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, rain chances increase after sunrise Wednesday. Widespread downpours in the morning, with a few storms possible.

CBS

Thunderstorm chances for Wednesday afternoon, and a few storms could be strong or severe. Although the risk is small, storms producing gusty winds and hail will be possible.

CBS

An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Highs on Wednesday will be warmer in the 70s, thanks to a gusty south wind.

CBS

Scattered showers continue Thursday and through at least Friday morning. Rainfall amounts through Friday could exceed one inch in several locations.

CBS

Drying out this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s on Saturday, but mid 80s on Sunday. Upper 80s to near 90 degrees will be possible for Memorial Day Monday and again on Tuesday of next week.

CBS

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for rain. Low 55°

WEDNESDAY: Downpours likely in the morning, then a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 72°

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High 74°

Our weather pattern shifts milder & wetter for Wednesday: Downpours in the morning, storm chances in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong. A gusty south wind will push highs to the 70s. Rain chances continue Thursday & Friday. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/8j2qLIhcvN — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) May 24, 2022