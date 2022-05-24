Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms followed by sunshine

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms, then heat
Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms, then heat 03:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An isolated shower tonight, otherwise expect a cool night with lows in the mid 50s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, rain chances increase after sunrise Wednesday. Widespread downpours in the morning, with a few storms possible.

Thunderstorm chances for Wednesday afternoon, and a few storms could be strong or severe. Although the risk is small, storms producing gusty winds and hail will be possible. 

An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Highs on Wednesday will be warmer in the 70s, thanks to a gusty south wind.

Scattered showers continue Thursday and through at least Friday morning. Rainfall amounts through Friday could exceed one inch in several locations.

Drying out this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s on Saturday, but mid 80s on Sunday. Upper 80s to near 90 degrees will be possible for Memorial Day Monday and again on Tuesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for rain. Low 55°

WEDNESDAY: Downpours likely in the morning, then a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 72°

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High 74°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 6:50 PM

