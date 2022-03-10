Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: snow Thursday night; temperature drop ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow is on the way and temperatures are dropping. 

Thursday's temperatures will be in the low 30s. Snow develops this evening and continues through most of the night. A dusting to 2" with the higher amounts farther south of Chicago.

Snow ends early Friday. By Friday night, temperatures drop to single digits and lower teens for lows. 

Saturday morning wind chills in the subzero. 

The cold weather does not last. Highs reach the 50s by Sunday. 

First published on March 10, 2022 / 4:47 AM

