Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy start to the week, cooler temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Get ready for a rainy start to the week.

Showers and storms develop and last throughout the day Monday and into early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures remain cool through the middle of the week.