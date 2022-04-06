Chicago First Alert Weather: rain Wednesday morning and afternoon sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain showers may impact your morning commute Wednesday, but it will clear by the afternoon.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the upper 50s with sunshine later in the day.

Rain rolling through .... should start to taper off by mid morning. There will be some sunshine later today @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/WtWSWabhRx — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) April 6, 2022

Breezy and colder conditions arrive Thursday. Patchy light rain is likely in the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. A rain and snow mix is possible for Thursday night into Friday. Highs on Friday will only be around 40 degrees.

Dry conditions return for the weekend.