Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: rain Wednesday morning and afternoon sunshine

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: rain Wednesday morning and afternoon sunshine 02:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain showers may impact your morning commute Wednesday, but it will clear by the afternoon. 

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the upper 50s with sunshine later in the day. 

Breezy and colder conditions arrive Thursday. Patchy light rain is likely in the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. A rain and snow mix is possible for Thursday night into Friday. Highs on Friday will only be around 40 degrees.   

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-21.png

Dry conditions return for the weekend. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 6, 2022 / 4:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.