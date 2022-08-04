Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Much cooler today, with stray shower chances

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler and not as humid
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler and not as humid 02:24

TODAY: CLOUDS AND SUN, NOT AS HOT High: 80

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND MILD LOW: 65

TOMORROW: SUNNY, WARMER High: 85

daypart-5-panel-today-2.png
CBS

Temporary relief from intense heat and storms today. A much cooler feel today in the 70s and 80s. Stray showers chances are still present especially south of 80. Tonight, clear and mild in the 60s. Gradually heating back up, 80s return Friday then 90s again Saturday. Feels like temps of 100° possible again. 

futurecast-feels-12km-adi.png
CBS

Weather Headlines

Brief Heat Relief

Not As Hot Today

More Heat Ahead

weekend-forecast-2.png
CBS
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 9:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.