Chicago First Alert Weather: Much cooler today, with stray shower chances
TODAY: CLOUDS AND SUN, NOT AS HOT High: 80
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND MILD LOW: 65
TOMORROW: SUNNY, WARMER High: 85
Temporary relief from intense heat and storms today. A much cooler feel today in the 70s and 80s. Stray showers chances are still present especially south of 80. Tonight, clear and mild in the 60s. Gradually heating back up, 80s return Friday then 90s again Saturday. Feels like temps of 100° possible again.
Weather Headlines
Brief Heat Relief
Not As Hot Today
More Heat Ahead
