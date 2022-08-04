Chicago First Alert Weather: Much cooler today, with stray shower chances

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler and not as humid

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler and not as humid

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler and not as humid

TODAY: CLOUDS AND SUN, NOT AS HOT High: 80

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND MILD LOW: 65

TOMORROW: SUNNY, WARMER High: 85

CBS

Temporary relief from intense heat and storms today. A much cooler feel today in the 70s and 80s. Stray showers chances are still present especially south of 80. Tonight, clear and mild in the 60s. Gradually heating back up, 80s return Friday then 90s again Saturday. Feels like temps of 100° possible again.

CBS

Weather Headlines

Brief Heat Relief

Not As Hot Today

More Heat Ahead

CBS