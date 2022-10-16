Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated rain and snow showers Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even cooler air arrives in the Chicago area Sunday night and brings a cold start to the week. After that it's sunny and a little warmer each day.
Sunday night will be breezy and mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will reach 31 degrees.
Monday brings partly cloudy skies. Expect isolated rain and snow showers and a high temperature of 41 degrees.
Then there will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Temperatures get warmer each and every day.
