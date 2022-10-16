Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated rain and snow showers Monday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even cooler air arrives in the Chicago area Sunday night and brings a cold start to the week. After that it's sunny and a little warmer each day. 

Sunday night will be breezy and mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will reach 31 degrees. 

lows-tonight-adi-45.png
daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-53.png

Monday brings partly cloudy skies. Expect isolated rain and snow showers and a high temperature of 41 degrees. 

Then there will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Temperatures get warmer each and every day. 

high-temperatures-pm-26.png
7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-25.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 3:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.