Chicago First Alert Weather: Last pleasant day with 50s for highs

OVERVIEW

Clouds are returning and showers will arrive late Monday. Cooler days are ahead.

Tonight:

Increasing clouds.

Tomorrow:

Cloudy with evening showers. High 48.

EXTENDED

Showers linger into Tuesday morning. Then partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday, Thanksgiving, and Friday. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s.

