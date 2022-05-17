Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler Tuesday morning
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain chances return to the forecast.
Tuesday starts out cooler with temperatures in the 40s and 50. By mid-day, temperatures climb to the upper 60s near 70 degrees.
There's a chance for a few sprinkles late but a better chance for rain showers overnight into Wednesday.
Temperatures will be cooler, in the 60s.
By Thursday and Friday, temperatures climb to the 80s.
