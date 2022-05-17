Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler Tuesday morning

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain chances return to the forecast. 

Tuesday starts out cooler with temperatures in the 40s and 50. By mid-day, temperatures climb to the upper 60s near 70 degrees. 

There's a chance for a few sprinkles late but a better chance for rain showers overnight into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cooler, in the 60s. 

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures climb to the 80s. 

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

