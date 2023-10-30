Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold and blustery Halloween forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is in store for a very cold Halloween, with temperatures about 20 degrees below normal.

A freeze warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday for Central and Southern Cook County and Eastern Will County; as well as Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee counties in Illinois; and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton,and Porter Counties in Indiana. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop to the mid 20s.

It will be the last freeze warning for the season in the Chicago area. Freeze and frost warnings will resume next Spring.

Chilly air will be in place when the next system from Canada zips our way for the morning rush Tuesday. Our cold air mass will be waiting to meet this surge of instability and moisture, creating snow showers in the morning, increasing to snow squalls in the afternoon. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest around lunchtime with the passage of the cold front.

Blustery conditions will be in place for the afternoon rush. Lake-enhanced snow showers will favor northwest Indiana into the evening. With the unstable air gusting over Lake Michigan, waterspouts are possible late day into the evening. Snow amounts could range from a dusting in northeast Illinois to an inch or two for northwest Indiana. It depends on where any lake-enhanced plumes develop. This could create isolated higher amounts.

Temperatures will struggle all day, with a "feels like" temp in the 20s. Normal high is 56 degrees.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOW 26.

TUESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 38. WIND CHILLS IN THE 20S.

WEDNESAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHILLY. HIGH 42.

