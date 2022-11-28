Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: A cloudy, windy Tuesday with possible rain

By Albert Ramon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy tonight with a breezy south wind and lows around 40 degrees.

Mostly cloudy and windy Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Shower chances increase after sunset as a strong cold front moves into the area. 

A brief thunderstorm is possible late Tuesday evening as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will feature a clearing sky, a strong west wind and much colder temperatures. Highs will be around 32 degrees, but it will feel like the teens all day with the wind chill. Very cold Wednesday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunny and cold on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.

A brief warmup for Friday with highs near 50 degrees, then turning colder this weekend behind a Friday night cold front.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 40°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Showers after sunset. High 57°

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, windy and much colder. High 32°

