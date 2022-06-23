Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies in the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in control, skies will be clear tonight and start of tomorrow. High clouds may drift into our area by the afternoon as our next front gets closer.

Only rain chance coming up is Saturday with the front. Scattered showers and storms during the day.

TONIGHT: CLEAR & MILD. LOW 66.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY. HIGH 92. COOLER LAKESIDE.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS. HIGH 88.

SUNDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGH 82.

