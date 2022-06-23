Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies in the evening

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in control, skies will be clear tonight and start of tomorrow. High clouds may drift into our area by the afternoon as our next front gets closer.

daypart-3-panel-evening-5.png
CBS 2
at-a-glance-tomorrow-2.png
CBS 2

Only rain chance coming up is Saturday with the front. Scattered showers and storms during the day. 

weekend-forecast-6.png
CBS 2
bar-graph-precipitation-chances-pm-1.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: CLEAR & MILD. LOW 66.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY. HIGH 92. COOLER LAKESIDE.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS. HIGH 88.

SUNDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGH 82.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-10.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 2:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.