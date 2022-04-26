Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly day ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly day ahead 02:05

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chilly temperatures continue. 

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

A Freeze Warning will take effect Tuesday night for Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-29.png

A Frost Advisory will be in place for central Cook County from midnight until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Temperatures will be gradually warming up for the second half of the week.  

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 26, 2022 / 5:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.