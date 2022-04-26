Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly day ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chilly temperatures continue.
Tuesday's temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
A Freeze Warning will take effect Tuesday night for Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois.
A Frost Advisory will be in place for central Cook County from midnight until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s.
Temperatures will be gradually warming up for the second half of the week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.