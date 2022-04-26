Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly day ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chilly temperatures continue.

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Chilly April morning! Early Tuesday temps start in the upper 30s and lower 40s @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/sjxy0WNqUJ — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) April 26, 2022

A Freeze Warning will take effect Tuesday night for Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois.

A Frost Advisory will be in place for central Cook County from midnight until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Temperatures will be gradually warming up for the second half of the week.