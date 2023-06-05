Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert for Monday, nice week ahead

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice start to the week
Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice start to the week 02:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight due to increased ozone pollution and wildfire smoke from Canada.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, the air quality is expected to be in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category at times on Monday.

Hazy sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures near the lake remain in the 70s. 

Mild this evening with temperatures in the 70s with a mostly clear sky. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 60s.

A weak cold front will move into the area late tonight and into early Tuesday morning. Cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Lakeside locations will be in the low 70s. Isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday.

Partly cloudy and cool on Wednesday with a high in the low to mid-70s. Sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-70s, then low 80s for Friday.

A front will pass through the area this weekend allowing for a slight chance of rain on Saturday, then a chance for passing showers for Sunday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday ahead of the front, then low 70s for Sunday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Clearing skies with hazy afternoon sunshine. High 81°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy skies. Low 62°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. An isolated shower is possible. High 75°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74°

First published on June 5, 2023 / 12:16 PM

