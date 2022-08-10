Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: A weak front on the way

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Normal for August
Chicago First Alert Weather: Normal for August 01:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front will pass through the area Wednesday night.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, spotty sprinkle is possible, otherwise expect a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon for Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and upper 70s for Friday.

Saturday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, the mostly cloudy skies, breezy south winds and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a front moves through the area. Upper 70s and low 80s for Sunday afternoon.

Upper 70s to near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies for much next week.

TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then a few passing clouds overnight. Not as cool. Low: 69°

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. High 78°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 79°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 4:43 PM

