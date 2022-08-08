Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: A few showers

By Albert Ramon

Chicago Weather Alert: thunderstorms and humidity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A front is moving into the city now producing a few showers. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, the front moves south of the city by 4:00 p.m. A few storms will be possible south of I-80 and over NW Indiana through mid evening. 

Strong storms producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall are possible, but mainly to the south. We begin to dry out by late evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Clearing and cooler on Tuesday with highs in the 70s and lowering humidity.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 2:11 PM

