Chicago First Alert Weather: A few showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A front is moving into the city now producing a few showers.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, the front moves south of the city by 4:00 p.m. A few storms will be possible south of I-80 and over NW Indiana through mid evening.

Strong storms producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall are possible, but mainly to the south. We begin to dry out by late evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Clearing and cooler on Tuesday with highs in the 70s and lowering humidity.