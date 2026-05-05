Chicago Fire striker Hugo Cuypers sets his goal on helping team reach MLS Cup this season

Last season, Hugo Cuypers helped the Fire to their first playoff appearance in seven years. The star striker is on a roll to start this season, currently tied for the league lead with 10 goals.

He's scored in every match he's played in so far, including two goals in three consecutive games. But for Hugo, helping the team win is what matters most.

Hugo Cuypers' third season with the Fire is off to a great start, but he's focused on ending it with more than another playoff run.

"Winning something would be amazing, I think that's why I came to MLS, that's the ambition the club shared when they signed me."

The Fire signed Cuypers in 2024. He's been their leading scorer ever since and one of the most productive players in Major League Soccer. Already this season, Hugo has set a Fire record for consecutive games with a goal at seven.

"Every year has been different so far. Especially from year one to two, now building off last year, like I said, as a team and personally, I think it's easier when you get to know everyone better."

In Gregg Berhalter's first season as head coach, Cuypers had 17 of the Fire's 68 goals, which was second best in MLS.

Continuity in the coaching staff and playing with guys like Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel has him feeling confident about what they can accomplish.

"I'm ambitious but also really present, and I don't want to look too far ahead. We made playoffs for the first time in a long time last year, but playoffs is not what we play for," he said.

A striker with a calm demeanor off the field has helped the team with his mentality on it.

"My job is to score, but it would be too easy to limit it to that. I think I would describe myself as a team player that wants to win."

A humble team player as well, for as often as he scores, Hugo doesn't think about goal celebrations ahead of time.

"No, that's the one I always do, but it depends on when you score, and the moments are different when you score," Cuypers said.

The Belgian forward has also enjoyed the MLS season format and playing in front of faithful fans at Soldier Field.

"It's been amazing. The results haven't always been there, but they have, so I think that shows a really big support on their part. Chicago is just really nice to live in. Once you're past the winter, it's a really nice city."

But playing for an MLS Cup in December is still the striker's ultimate goal.

Cuypers is also the fastest player in the team's history to reach double-digit goals in a single season.