Chicago firefighter in critical condition after battling Austin fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter is in the hospital after getting seriously hurt on the job Sunday.

Fire officials say it happened in the city's Austin neighborhood on Lavergne near Division around 5 p.m.

A firefighter, who is in his 30s, was taken from West Suburban Medical Center to Loyola University Medical Center.

Officials say he is in critical condition but stable.

It is not yet clear what started the fire or how much damage it did.