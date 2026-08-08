Chicago firefighters respond to Paderewski Elementary School in Lawndale

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire at an elementary school on the city's West Side Saturday evening.

CFD posted they were responding to a still & box fire in the 2200 block of South Lawndale Avenue around 8 p.m. Photos they posted from the scene showed fire trucks outside Ignace Paderewski Elementary School.

Fire officials have not released any further information. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or fatalities from the fire, nor did the photos shared by CFD show any damage on the outside of the building.

Chicago Fire Department

The cause of the fire or how much damage it caused was not immediately known.