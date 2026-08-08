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Chicago firefighters respond to Paderewski Elementary School in Lawndale

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire at an elementary school on the city's West Side Saturday evening.

CFD posted they were responding to a still & box fire in the 2200 block of South Lawndale Avenue around 8 p.m. Photos they posted from the scene showed fire trucks outside Ignace Paderewski Elementary School.

Fire officials have not released any further information. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or fatalities from the fire, nor did the photos shared by CFD show any damage on the outside of the building.

lawndale-fire.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

The cause of the fire or how much damage it caused was not immediately known. 

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