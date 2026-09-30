Chicago Fire FC shows off luxury seating to be included in new stadium under construction

Chicago Fire FC officials on Wednesday offered fans a preview of the luxury experiences that will be available at their new stadium now under construction in the South Loop.

The team began construction in March on McDonald's Park at the development known as The 78.

"Progress has been exceptional. The foundation is set on the site. The concrete is being poured for the concourse as we speak. And, later this year, steel will rise and the building's going to start to take shape," said Chicago Fire FC chief ticketing officer Ted Glick.

Glick the club's use of private funding is what has helped construction move swiftly as talks of other Chicago sports stadiums hang in limbo.

He also noted the stadium's proximity to CTA and Metra train stops downtown.

"You've got Roosevelt station just a block and a half away. You've got Union Station, where you can take water taxi service and get dropped off right out front," he said.

The Fire's goal is to have McDonald's Park stick out above other entertainment options.

"Now, more than ever, the competition for live experiences is more competitive than it's ever been, not just with other sports and entertainment venues in town, but your living room at home," Glick said.

To compete, the fire is unveiling three luxury seating experiences featuring what the club calls the best 600 seats of the stadium at its Field Seats, Loge Seats, and Chairman's Club.

"Each of them has, you know, world-class hospitality and culinary programs, amazing interior design, and unprecedented access to the players and to different spaces in the stadium," Glick said.

The team showed off 1-to-1 replicas of the luxury seating at its "Dear Chicago Experience Center" inside the Wrigley Building downtown.

"We wanted to build out this space like this to show off what an exact suite would look like," Glick said.

The luxury options are part of a wider trend in the sports venue industry.

The Fire's $750 million stadium will also host other events like concerts, and is the centerpiece of a mixed-use development the team says will redefine the currently vacant area between the South Loop and the Chicago River, known as The 78.

"This is going to be a vibrant new place to live, work, and play, enjoy sporting events, enjoy live entertainment events. We can't wait to see the neighborhood take shape over the next few years," Glick said.

The Fire's new stadium is set to be up and running in 2028.