Chicago Fire FC hang on to beat St. Louis in US Open Cup game

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Frank Klopas coached the Chicago Fire FC for a third time Tuesday night, as they took on St. Louis City in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup round of 32.

In the third minute, Maren Haile-Selassie was on a mission, kicking a goal to the back of the net for a 1-0 Fire lead.

In the second half, the goalkeeper for St. Louis lost it – and Fabian Herbers was there to put it home. The Fire took a 2-0 lead.

The Fire hung on for a 2-1 win.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 10:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

