Chicago Fire FC hang on to beat St. Louis in US Open Cup game

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Frank Klopas coached the Chicago Fire FC for a third time Tuesday night, as they took on St. Louis City in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup round of 32.

In the third minute, Maren Haile-Selassie was on a mission, kicking a goal to the back of the net for a 1-0 Fire lead.

In the second half, the goalkeeper for St. Louis lost it – and Fabian Herbers was there to put it home. The Fire took a 2-0 lead.

The Fire hung on for a 2-1 win.