Chicago Fire fall short to CF Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Kei Kamara scored twice and Zachary Brault Guillard added a goal in the 44th minute to help CF Montreal beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Kamara opened the scoring in the 21st minute and added another in the 29th.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals, both on penalty kicks, for the Fire.

Both teams play on Saturday, with Montreal (17-9-5) visiting the New England Revolution while the Fire (9-14-8) host Charlotte.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 9:18 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

