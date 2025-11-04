Chicago Fire Department still not accurately measuring response times, inspector general finds

More than a decade after first raising alarms that the Chicago Fire Department wasn't properly tracking how quickly help was arriving on fire and medical emergency calls, the city's top watchdog has issued a new report showing nothing has changed.

In 2013, the Chicago Inspector General's office released an audit determining the Fire Department was not meeting national standards for response times, and "lacked the elements necessary to accurately assess whether it was in fact meeting or exceeding the national standards as it claimed."

Last week, Inspector General Deborah Witzburg's office said the city still does not have sufficient data to actually measure emergency response times.

Pat Cleary, president of the Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2, said the city's emergency dispatchers are often left looking for ambulances when none are available.

"They can't find anyone. They need more ambulances," he said.

Despite that first inspector general report in 2013 and years of extensive reporting by CBS News Chicago Investigators, Inspector General Deborah Witzburg said the Chicago Fire Department still has not set official response time goals, hired data analysts, or addressed the data gaps.

"We're talking about how long it takes for the Fire Department to show up on the scene," she said. "What we have been getting at, and you all have been getting at as well over the course of your reporting on this over a number of years, is that that leaves a kind of fundamental gap in our ability to assess emergency services performance."

Cleary said fire crews report their departure and arrival for every single call, so he doesn't understand how the data isn't being captured.

"It's because they don't want to admit that they need more ambulances, and then at the north and south ends of the city, not only do they need more ambulances, they need more engines and more trucks," he said. "It's insulting to the citizens, because you're not getting the care that you deserve."

In a response to the inspector general's most recent report, CFD blamed the city's Office of Management and Budget, claiming "OMB has denied its requests for additional resources for analysis."

Witzburg said the timing of the report's release, in the midst of planning for the city's 2026 budget, was intentional.

"If, in fact, this is a staffing shortage, if this is a human resources problem that can be solved through the city's budget, we should do so. No time like the present," she said.

In their response, the Chicago Fire Department also noted that they made attempts to recruit a volunteer analyst from the University of Chicago to help with this data analysis, but the city did not allow that arrangement.