Chicago Fire Department honors Lt. Scott Gillen, who was hit and killed by intoxicated driver

The Chicago Fire Department on Tuesday honored former Lt. Scott Gillen, 25 years after he died.

The CFD and members of the Gillen family gathered Tuesday morning for a bell-ringing. They were joined by members of CFD Truck Company 27, where Gillen worked. The bell-ringing was held at the Engine 62-Truck 27-Battalion 22 fire station, at 34 E. 114th St. in the Roseland neighborhood.

Illinois State Police troopers were also in attendance.

Gillen was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver while responding to a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Dec. 23, 2000. He was 37 at the time.

Gillen's death led to the creation of Scott's Law, which requires drivers to move over for emergency vehicles. Scott's Law was enacted in 2001.

Anyone who violates Scott's Law faces a fine of a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $10,000 for a first offense. A violation that results in someone being injured results in a driver's license suspension of six months to two years.