Chicago teens learning firefighting skills at "Camp Courage"

Teens from across Chicago on Monday were learning firsthand what it takes to be a firefighter.

The Chicago Fire Department is hosting "Camp Courage" at the Engine Company No. 121 firehouse in the Beverly neighborhood.

The first day of camp on Monday focuses on firefighting skills. Teens learned how to quickly put on a firefighter's protective bunker gear.

On Tuesday, the teens will participate in emergency medical services training.

The campers graduate on Wednesday.

In addition to teaching teens about firefighting, organizers said the camp aims to teach them leadership and team-building skills.