Chicago fans pack West Loop business for 2026 World Cup finals watch party

The 2026 World Cup has a new champion after six weeks and 104 matches played in 16 cities across three countries.

Spain topped Argentina in extra time, one-nil, after playing scoreless for 90 minutes at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

However, fans in Chicago were full of spirit for the end of the most-watched sporting event in history.

"I've never seen a crowd like this for any kind of sport. It's insane," said Niles resident Danna Aburmishan.

With no open seats, little standing room left, Recess in Chicago's West Loop hosted more than a thousand fans, whose emotions changed faster than the scoreboard, which remained scoreless for more than 90 minutes.

The suspense kept patrons in their seats until the end, likely boosting business after what's been a very profitable tournament.

"This is unbelievable to come here and see like the weather here and the massive screens out here we wouldn't get this at home," said Jack Kelly, visiting from Ireland.

Even with a line out the door, staff said this is still not the biggest turnout they have seen. When they had Mexico on the big screen, the crowds were even larger.

"Mexico. Mexico came hard. Wish Mexico won but…," said Maia Quintanilla of Burbank.

But with many corners reserved for private parties, they hit capacity.

"Most of our friends were inside. We were just 10 minutes late, so they got in and we couldn't get in the line and that's how we are stuck here for like more than 90 minutes now," said Lincoln Park resident Shubham Das.

The line outside left watching from their phone, which brings one perk—their stream was faster than the one on the big screens inside.

"We are getting it before them, yeah, so like our Internet is working much, much, much faster than them," Das said.

Fans said they'd like to see Chicago become a host city again if the World Cup returns to North America.

"Like, at the end of the day, Chicago will be in the next one, then on the U.S. has it again, Chicago will be in it," said Pilsen resident Rumsey Yasin.

"Chicago is a beautiful city. We need a World Cup game," Aburmishan said.

But soccer is a waiting game. Whether you're waiting for your turn to host the games, or waiting past nap time for someone to score.

It would take 106 minutes for the first and only goal. Spain, now the World Cup champions.