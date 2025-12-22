Members of Chicago's "Faceworld" gang indicted on racketeering charges, accused in numerous murders

A federal grand jury has indicted six alleged members of a South Side Chicago street gang, accusing them of running an operation that committed armed robberies and carjackings, murdered rivals, and violently protected their turf, the U.S. Attorney's office announced Monday.

The indictment was returned on Dec. 15 against the alleged members of the Faceworld street gang.

Accused in the indictment are Dontae Harper, 28; Tyrone Foy, 31; Tyjuan Tapplar, 25; Robert Lee Thomas, 22; Davion Harris, 28; and Deavean McClure, 26.

The indictment said the Faceworld Enterprise "engaged in longstanding and violent feuds" with several rival street gangs, such as "Wuga World" and "900."

The indictment said Faceworld said and wrote "079" to identify themselves to each other and others, referring to Chicago's 79th Street. They used hand signs to disrespect their rivals and referenced deceased members of their gang in slogans, the indictment said.

Faceworld, according to the indictment, also committed multiple murders and assaults, and carjacked cars to drive through neighborhoods controlled by rival gangs and shoot at those gangs' members, among other acts of violence.

The gang also transported illicit drugs from Chicago to Iowa, and sold drugs in both Chicago and Iowa, the indictment said.

The indictment broke down several specific incidents of violence allegedly committed by the gang.

On April 1, 2019, Tapplar shot and killed two young mothers — Brittani Rice, 18, and Senobia Brantley, 19 — while the young women were in a parked car at 77th Street and Eggleston Avenue, according to the indictment and past reports.

Rice's daughter, London, was about to turn 3 at the time, while Brantley had a 2-year-old son named Jabari.

On June 17, 2019, Thomas opened fire on a person on a Chicago Transit Authority bus, wounding the intended target and other passengers, prosecutors said.

On July 26, 2019, Foy drove as two co-conspirators who are not charged in the indictment opened fire and shot and killed Chantel Grant, 25, and Andrea Stoudemire, 35, in Englewood. The women, who were not believed to be the intended targets, were part of a group called Mothers Against Senseless Killings and were occupying the corner in response to violence, reports said at the time.

In that incident, a man, Donald Weathersby and an additional victim were shot. The attackers were driving through Wuga World territory and saw people they thought were rival gang members, and decided to shoot them, the indictment said.

Faceworld leaders shot and wounded Weathersby again on Aug. 19, and then shot and killed him on July 14, 2020, the indictment said. The Faceworld leaders believed Weathersby was a Wuga World member and killed him in retaliation for the death of a Faceworld member, the indictment said.

On July 21, 2020, Harper and several coconspirators also opened fire at Weatbersby's funeral, leaving many wounded, the indictment said.

The indictment also accused the defendants of other murders were also and of sexually assaulting a victim.

The defendants were all charged with racketeering conspiracy, which generally carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, but a life sentence is possible if certain underlying activities are involved. Harper, Foy, and Tapplar could also face the death penalty if convicted of certain murders in which they are accused, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.