Chicago invests $16.2 million to expand mental health services, launch street psychology pilot program

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced a new street psychiatry pilot program and expanded mental health safety net thanks to an investment of over $16 million.

The city's Mental Health Equity Initiative partner network, which launched in 2020, has enrolled more than 173,000 new clients between 2020 and 2025. Now it will launch its next phase, the Healthy Chicago Mental Health Collective, the city said.

The new phase mobilizes the city's mental health centers and works with 53 new partner organizations to expand their behavioral health services across the city, especially in high need communities and with priority populations prone to service gaps.

The new, expanded program will provide mental and behavioral health clinics in non-clinical locations like schools, public transit, community centers and other public spaces.

Community-collocated providers will deliver mental health services in places that provide other medical and social services, like libraries and food pantries. Clinic-based providers will continue to offer mental health services in traditional healthcare settings. School-based providers will set up mental health service within school settings and coordinate with educational and student support services.

Finally, a street psychiatry and provider team will work out in the field outside of brick-and-mortar settings to support people experiencing serious mental illness, substance use disorders and homelessness who are difficult to reach through more traditional methods.

The $16.2 million investment that enables this expansion comes from a combination of corporate funds, Opioid Settlement Funds obtained through lawsuits filed by the state and Ryan White Part A funds, which are funds earmarked for HIV-related care.

The city announced 50 partners ranging from community organizations like The Puerto Rican Cultural Center and BUILD Incorporated to medical organizations like Swedish Covenant Health, Access Community Health Network and La Rabida Children's Hospital.