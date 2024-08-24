Heat wave prompts excessive heat watch, air quality alert for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Extreme heat is moving into the area, and Cook County and the City of Chicago are warning residents to prepare.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. It said there would be dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to around 105 degrees on Monday and up to around 110 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, the NWS said.

On Saturday, the heat was already affecting some at Montrose Beach. Chicago Firefighters responded to a heat-related call for one patient, who luckily did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Some beachgoers shared how they were beating the heat on Saturday.

"We went to the water," said 6-year-old Anna Ehrhard. "I found some new friends."

She said the water was cold in the deeper areas.

"We have been enjoying the weather so much this summer so far," said Jacob Ehrhard. "But it's a little hot weather a couple more days. It's not going to be that bad. I grew up a little bit farther south, so it's not as hot as I have experienced it."

"I'm pretty white, so I'm not surprised I'm sunburnt," said Anthony Rojas. "I had no sunscreen on. I'm only a little bit burnt. It's OK."

First responders suggest avoiding strenuous activities during the heat wave.

The Chicago Triathalon is scheduled to finish its two-day race on Sunday, but it does start early, at 6:30 a.m., to avoid some of the hottest parts of the day.

Chicago Public Schools are also preparing to deal with the extreme heat, arriving during the first week back to school after summer vacation.

Chicago residents can call 311 to request well-being checks for elderly friends or family members or for information on finding the nearest cooling center, the city said in a release.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency also issued an air quality alert for the Chicago area from midnight Saturday through midnight Sunday. A Chicago area Air Pollution Action Day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the air quality index's unhealthy or sensitive groups category for multiple days, the city said in a release. Active children and adults and people with pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor activity, the city said.