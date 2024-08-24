Warmup during Chicago weekend brings return of 90-degree temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hot and humid conditions this weekend will last through the start of the new workweek and the first day of school for Chicago Public School students.

This weekend, high temperatures will reach the upper 80s to the lower 90s, with the humidity noticeably higher than in previous days. Mostly sunny skies are forecasted today, but a few rain showers or pop-up storms will roll through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Primarily favoring west of the I-39 corridor.

Monday and Tuesday have been declared First Alert Weather days to account for high temperatures peaking in the middle 90s. Since the air mass will be so tropical, heat indices will be in the triple digits at times in the afternoon. Monday afternoon will feel like 100 to 104 degrees, and Tuesday, it will feel over 105 degrees. Overnight temperatures won't give us much relief, as lows will only drop into the 70s.

Slightly cooler air returns behind a cold front for the end of the week, with more rain showers and storm chances.

