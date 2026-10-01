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Chicago early voting for 2026 midterm kicks of Thursday at 2 downtown sites

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Two Chicago early voting sites downtown are open to cast your ballot starting today.

You can go vote at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite at 137 S. State Street, at the corner of State and Adams, and at the Chicago Board of Elections at 69 W. Washington St on the 6th Floor.

From Oct. 1 through Oct. 25, the Supersite will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, the Supersite will be open for another hour on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours remain the same.

The Chicago Board of Elections follows the same weekday and Saturday schedule as the Supersite through Oct. 25 and from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, but is open to vote on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Supersite will be open – as will all Illinois polling places – from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote.

Chicago early voting begins in all 50 wards on Oct. 19.

You can do same-day voter registration at all early voting sites in the city.

For more information on the upcoming election, candidates, races, and voting, visit CBS News Chicago's 2026 Midterm Election Guide

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