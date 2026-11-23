Lots of people know, love and remember Soul Train, but the show's tracks to icon status started right here in Chicago. And it all began when a young man quit the Chicago Police Department and pursued a dream.

In 1970, American Bandstand was one of the most popular television shows of the time. Among its fans was a young Bronzeville native, DuSable High School graduate and Chicago police officer name Don Cornelius.

"I think the original idea was just to be a Dick Clark, to be another Dick Clark," said Tony Cornelius, his youngest son. "Be a person who had kids dancing, to be an announcer. He obviously had a great voice."

Don's journey to emulate Dick Clark's American Bandstand began by quitting CPD. He worked as a DJ at WVON radio and then joined WCIU-TV where he hosted a public affairs program. That's where the dancing began.

"It was one of those things where he went to different high schools and he recruited kids to be part of this music festival, so to speak," Cornelius said.

Don's primary mode of transportation around Chicago was the train, thus the name Soul Train.

On Aug. 17, 1970, Soul Train taped its first show at the Chicago Board of Trade Building on the 43rd floor.

In his own words, Don credited his bosses at WCIU for making his dancing dream a reality.

"I remember that was the 'Say it loud, I'm Black and I'm proud,' era," said BET president Louis Carr.

Carr is also a Chicago native, and back in the day – when he sported a big afro – he managed to score a ticket on the Train.

"It was like, you're going to be on television, and that was exciting because at that particular time you didn't see many of us on television," he said. "And I remember it was all the talk of, you know which is better, American Bandstand or Soul Train? Clearly, Soul Train had much more soul, and it clearly related to our community at that time in a much more intimate and personal way."

After just one year in Chicago, the Train left the station for Hollywood where it became nationally syndicated. Its first sponsor was Johnson Products, owned by Black business tycoon George Johnson. Don Cornelius spoke of how that sponsorship allowed him and Soul Train to have the financial backing and security to keep Soul Train from being a flash-in-the-pan.

Just a few weeks after moving to Los Angeles, the Staple Singers appeared on the show with their hit song "Repsect." The song is credited with prompting the dancers to line up and strut their stuff, creating the infamous Soul Train Line.

"it's iconic, it has a life of its own, a signature of its own. Where else do we see it? You can't go to any wedding, any birthday party, any gathering, especially if you Black," Carr said. "You know, I think Jennifer Hudson has helped it out with what they call the tunnel, but we all still say Soul Train Line at the end of the day. And I think everybody understands what that is. It is that real Black culture, period."

Tony Cornelius remembers his father as a tough man. His parents divorced when he was 11, and he split his time between Chicago and LA. When it was time to enter the family business, a young Tony started at the bottom.

"As a production assistant," he said. "He wanted me to work every single job to learn exactly what was going on in the business as a whole."

Tony eventually became executive in charge of production, working side-by-side with his father.

"Well, that was tough also at times," he said. "There were times that I wanted to be treated like a businessman, and he wanted to treat me like a son. And then there was times I wanted to be treated like a son, and he wanted to treat me like a businessman."

As Don aged, their relationship evolved.

"Then I started to get the, shall I say, props that I always wanted from him. I mean, I'm getting chills right now talking about it," Tony said. "So I think I eventually proved to him that I was the man that he wanted me to be."

Soul Train ran for 35 years. The final show taped in March 2006. Six years later, after a series of health issues, Don took his own life at 75 years old.

"I have a bust of him at home that says 'All I wanted to do was create a television show that viewed Black people in a positive light,'" Tony said. "I miss his voice. I miss his lessons."

The Soul Train brand continues. Tony launched the Soul Train Cruise in 2013, and also started the Don Cornelius Foundation to help families address suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

Could Soul Train the show ever return? Don't rule it out.

"I've got ideas and of course I can see another, I mean, a little different from what it used to be," Tony said. "But yes, I do see another concept and all Louis Carr has to do is call me."