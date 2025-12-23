Watch CBS News
Dog tests positive for rabies in Chicago, marking first case in Illinois in over 30 years

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A dog in Chicago tested positive for rabies, marking the first case in Illinois in over 30 years. 

The Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control confirmed the rare case of rabies is the first case in Illinois since 1994. This is the first case reported since before 1964 in Cook County. 

Officials said 13 people had direct contact with the dog and have started treatment. No one exposed has reported symptoms.

According to Cook County health officials, the dog was vaccinated for rabies in June 2025 and had noticeable changes in behavior in December. 

CDPH is reviewing how a vaccinated dog contracted rabies. 

