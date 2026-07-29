How Chicago Health Department is protecting against West Nile virus

The Chicago Department of Public Health is taking steps to prevent West Nile virus in the area.

Health officials said they are spraying a chemical used to control mosquitoes in outdoor residential and recreational areas, specifically in the Pullman and South Deering neighborhoods and near O'Hare Airport.

Spraying will take place from dusk on Wednesday and Thursday until around 1 a.m.

This is just one of the ways CDPH aims to control West Nile virus in the city.

The Health Department also lays traps to collect mosquitoes to test them for the virus. Officials say that identifying locations with the most positive test results allows the city to efficiently target high-risk areas.

The CDPH will leave door hangers on affected houses to notify residents.

Residents concerned about adulticide exposure can stay inside, close their windows, keep pets indoors and bring children's or pet's toys inside during spraying.

What is West Nile virus?

According to the CDC, about 2,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with West Nile virus, with more asymptomatic cases.

The peak infection time is typically around late August to early September.

Most people infected do not develop any symptoms. When symptoms do crop up, it's usually 2-6 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

About 20% of infected people develop flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, body aches or joint pains, according to the CDC.

How to prevent West Nile virus

The CDPH says that the best way to prevent West Nile virus is to prevent mosquito bites. The virus does not spread from person to person, only through bites.

Ways to prevent mosquito bites are the use of insect repellent, elimination of standing water, keeping grass and weeds short, wearing protective clothing and ensuring that all screens, windows and doors are tight-fitting and free of holes and tears.

According to the CDPH, most mosquitoes do not carry the virus, so a mosquito bite does not guarantee infection.