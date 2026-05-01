Busch helps the Cubs top the Diamondbacks 6-5 in series opener

Michael Busch had two hits and two RBIs, helping Colin Rea and the Chicago Cubs top the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday.

Alex Bregman added a run-scoring double as banged-up Chicago posted its third consecutive win. Rea (4-1) scattered eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner departed in the second because of neck tightness. Hoerner is off to a terrific start this year, batting .297 with four homers and 26 RBIs while playing his usual stellar defense.

Arizona's Ildemaro Vargas extended his career-best hitting streak to 27 games, but the Diamondbacks lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games. Vargas went 4 for 4 with four singles and a walk, raising his batting average to .404.

Arizona trailed 6-1 before rallying in the sixth. Jorge Barrosa hit an RBI double off Ryan Rolison before Geraldo Perdomo connected for a three-run homer that landed in the basket in left field.

Following a Vargas single, Rolison struck out Corbin Carroll and Adrian Del Castillo to preserve Chicago's one-run lead.

Phil Maton struck out two in a perfect seventh for the Cubs, and Jacob Webb retired the Diamondbacks in order in the eighth. With Daniel Palencia sidelined by an oblique injury, Webb also handled the ninth for his first save of the season.

Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen (1-2) permitted six runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Gallen departed his previous start against San Diego in Mexico City after he was hit by a line drive on his pitching shoulder.

Chicago jumped in front on Busch's two-run single with two down in the first. Carson Kelly added an RBI single when second baseman Vargas and center fielder Alek Thomas misplayed his flyball on a cold and windy day at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs tacked on three more runs in the fourth. Dansby Swanson hit an RBI single and scored on Bregman's double to left.

Ryne Nelson (1-2, 7.71 ERA) starts for Arizona on Saturday, and left-hander Shota Imanaga (2-2, 3.15 ERA) pitches for Chicago.

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