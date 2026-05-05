Lakeview cantor sings national anthem at Chicago Cubs' first ever Jewish American community night

For the first time ever, the Chicago Cubs are hosting a special night honoring Chicago's Jewish American community Wednesday before their game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cantor Rachel Brook spends her Friday nights and Saturdays filling Anshe Emet Synagogue in Lakeview with music, and tomorrow her voice will fill another sacred space: Wrigley Field.

"I'm honored that I get to sing the National Anthem," she said.

The Friendly Confines is hosting the Cubs' first-ever Jewish American Community Celebration in honor of Jewish American Heritage Month.

"With the state of the world, the Jewish community is certainly feeling a lot of pressure, a lot of tension, and it's incredibly important that we be able to create moments just to celebrate," she said.

Brook has been an ordained cantor for about a decade. She came to Chicago from New York about five years ago. But only a month ago did she get a call from the Cubs.

"I still had to audition because that's how they work, so that day I came to the synagogue and recorded myself singing the national anthem and sent it to them, and within a week they got back and said, 'Great, we're good to go,'" Brook said.

Now she will be part of a special night that includes games, food and giveaway.

"We're not here to talk politics, we're just here to be who we are," she said. "And who we are is proud members of the Chicago Jewish community, who we are is proud Jewish Americans, proud Jews, and we just want to come and have a moment to celebrate."

And Brook said it's more than just a moment.

"I think any opportunity to lean into Judaism with celebration and pride and normalization has a lasting effect," she said.

The celebration includes a pregame at Gallagher Way with activities, foods and a pre-game DJ set. The celebration continues during the game against the Reds, which starts at 6:40 p.m.