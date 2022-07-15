Chicago couple frustrated by no-show contractor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A frustrated Chicago family reached out about a no-show contractor.

We suggested giving more time to the company upsetting them.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside an elderly couple's stressful wait for windows.

Ollie Mitchell takes pride in her flowers but this year, the garden in her front yard disappoints her. The plants are growing as abundantly as usual. She said it's because she delayed gardening in anticipation of contractors trampling her beds. Mitchell and her husband Luke hired Home Depot to install new windows in May.

"They do all the leg work. You just relax and write them a check," said Mr. Mitchell, 85, of the sales pitch.

"I told him it sounded too easy," said his 77-year-old wife.

The seniors signed a contract anyway and paid a deposit for $1,057. Mrs. Mitchell, a great grandmother, pulled her curtains down and moved furniture out of the way for the installation appointment in June.

"She's muscling the stuff around and then she's fussing at me," said Mr. Mitchell.

Fussing because the contractors for the windows never showed up.

"I told the lady, 'Listen. Y'all got to come. I got my house tore all to pieces,'" said Mrs. Mitchell, recalling a phone conversation with Home Depot.

The contractors didn't come the second time either so the Mitchells asked the store in Alsip for a refund.

"He told me they had two more times to do this to me before I could cancel the contract," Mrs. Mitchell said.

Her husband chimed in, "Oh my God. What is wrong with you people? So then my wife is mad. That throws me off."

Their daughter, Mattie Mitchell, got involved but also got nowhere.

"There's nowhere in the contact where it says that they're allowed to no call, no show four times. Who would even agree to something like that?" said the younger Mitchell. She showed us multiple emails she sent to Home Depot.

"Nobody has even responded to my email," she said.

A Home Depot spokesperson confirmed there is no such policy that dictates how many reschedules need to happen before a refund. The reason for the miscommunication is unclear.

The company provided us this official statement:

"This certainly isn't the experience we expect for our customers, and we're sorry this happened. We're grateful for the opportunity to make this right."

After CBS2 reached out, the Mitchells received an apology and a promise of a refund from Home Depot.