Brief taste of fall brings chilly weather for Chicago festivals

CHICAGO (CBS) — A brief taste of fall hangs over the Chicago area ahead of a heat-up later in the week. Saturday night is only going to get colder.

The fall weather did not keep people inside and away from the Lakeview Taco Fest. For the last 11 years, the festival has taken over Southport Avenue to bring food from 14 restaurants and fun to the neighborhood.

The high temperatures on Saturday only reached the mid-60s, so some pulled out hoodies and sweatshirts. A few people even wore thicker jackets.

Chicagoan Ky Wilson said she prepared for the weather because she knew she would be close to the lake.

"It's cold. I wore the scarf because we're by the lake. It's 60 degrees. You need a scarf," she said. "I absolutely love the fall. I'm ready for it."

But she is not a fan of winter.

"Oh, forget that," she said.

In the West Loop, many also attended the Taste of Greektown.

Festival goers may have gotten out the fall gear, but the cooks from both festivals never experienced any chill. They could be seen working on the grills in short sleeves.

Both Taco Fest and Taste of Greektown end Sunday night.