Chicago, Cook County to host all-in-one vital records, voter registration event

Registering to vote is a pretty simple process in Illinois with the right documents on hand, but not everybody has those documents.

The process could also become more difficult if the Trump administration moves ahead with new restrictions on voter access.

This weekend, the City of Chicago and Cook County are teaming up to help people get certified birth certificates and register to vote, all in one place.

President Trump and his allies have been pushing for the passage of the SAVE America Act, formally known as Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, the bill would require Americans to show proof of citizenship in person to register to vote in federal elections, and implement photo ID requirements for voting.

Though the legislation is aimed at preventing noncitizens from casting ballots, some experts have argued that the bill would have implications for millions of Americans who don't have access to certain documents, like a passport or their birth certificate, or who have changed their names.

The U.S. House has passed versions of the legislation, but it has not gone anywhere in the Senate, where a 60-vote threshold for advancing most legislation makes passing partisan bills much more difficult.

Nevertheless, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said voters' rights must be protected.

"We can't take it for granted that this administration won't do everything in its power to suppress voters, and the partnership with the county and Clerk Gordon, this opportunity for individuals to be able to access birth certificates — it's absolutely critical," Mayor Johnson said on CBS News Chicago Thursday morning. "We do not want barriers that make it harder for individuals to vote."

With that in mind, on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public can come to Manning Public Library, at 6 S. Hoyne Ave. on the Near West Side, for free or low-cost access to birth certificates, marriage certificates, or other vital records, Mayor Johnson said. Additional copies of those records may be purchased for $4 each.

Residents can also register to vote at the event or update their registration, Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon noted.

"Government is about accessibility, and we want to make things accessible for the residents — whether it's obtaining your vital records like your birth certificate, or register to vote, we're bringing it to the community," Gordon said.

Anyone attending the event should bring a state-issued driver's license or ID or a U.S. passport. Those who do not have one of those primary forms of identification may bring two secondary forms of identification, such as a bill statement, a bank statement, or a Social Security card, Gordon said.

Pre-registration is required.

"We also recommend that people go on our website and request a birth record request form, and that will make things easier as well," said Gordon.

Mayor Johnson had a message for those who might be intimidated to go to a voter registration event given the current political climate.

"Well listen, this is why we're doing it. We understand the fear and consternation and anxiety that because the Trump administration, of course, is working overtime to create terror," the mayor said. "But Chicago and Cook County is a safe haven, and we're going to protect the people's right to be able to vote. Prior to the 24th Amendment, you know, the federal government required a poll tax. So as Mark Twain said, history doesn't repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes."

Mayor Johnson said about 10% of Americans do not have the type of certifications or information needed to vote, and that number is even higher for Black Americans.

"We want to make sure that this administration does not suppress our votes, and that the people of Chicago and Cook County will be franchised," said the mayor.

Mayor Johnson said he would be back at CBS News Chicago to talk about his reelection campaign for mayor.